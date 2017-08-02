Madison Common Council votes on Jeffy Trail, moped ordinance and east side development

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council has a busy night of discussion with votes on Jeffy Trail, a moped ordinance and a development on the east side.

Alders spent a lot of time talking about the High Point- Raymond Road neighborhood development plan, which included a proposal to turn the Jeffy Bike Trail into a street that would connect Mid Town Road and Raymond Road. Alders voted 11-8 to pass an amendment striking Jeffy Trail as a connection point from the overall plan, essentially leaving it a bike path.

Also, moped riders will have a harder time parking their vehicles. Early Wednesday morning, alders passed a proposal that bans parking mopeds on public sidewalks and terraces. This will take effect January 1.

The Madison Common Council also approved an agreement with a developer for its nearly $20 million plan to renovate the former Garver Feed Mill on S. Fair Oaks Avenue. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Baum Development wants to turn the building into an artisan food production facility and build up to 50 units for a micro hotel that will be used for short-term rental.

The council voted 17-2 to authorize a grant of up to $1.8 million for the project. The council also agreed to borrow another $1.6 million for remediation, site restoration and other costs.