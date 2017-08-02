WI Dairy News: Keller Innovation Award

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- The Keller Family from Mount Horeb was selected to get one of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy's Awards for its leadership in the local farmer-led watershed projects and their commitment to sustainable land conservation practices.



Mark Keller says, "We're trying to do everything we can, the winter rye, the no-till, the contour farming. These are all things, positive things, we're doing to make sure we keep our soil in place."



The Kellers received their award June 28, 2017 at a ceremony in Chicago.