Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's assistance in helping find an elderly man who is missing.

The man, 65-year-old Willie Hampton was last seen by his family in the area of 64th and Bobolink in Milwaukee at around 1:00 p.m. August 1.  He is 6'3'', 200 pounds, with short gray hair.  A photo of Hampton wasn't immediately available.

According to police, Hampton was wearing blue jeans, a black and gray short sleeved shirt, black shoes and a black Fedora hat.

Police say Hampton was last seen walking.  If you've seen Willie Hampton you're asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.

