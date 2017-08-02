Overnight homicide is Madison’s 10th of 2017

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says this morning's shooting was a "cold, brutal assassination."More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says this morning's shooting was a "cold, brutal assassination."More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.More >>
Veterinarians are trying to figure out why two dogs died after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday.More >>
Veterinarians are trying to figure out why two dogs died after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday.More >>
Three people, two of them minors, are in jail after a wild chase that included two people jumping out of a moving car on the interstate north of Madison.More >>
Three people, two of them minors, are in jail after a wild chase that included two people jumping out of a moving car on the interstate north of Madison.More >>
A police chase ended in a crash in Janesville.More >>
A police chase ended in a crash in Janesville.More >>
America's most popular sport is back. NFL and college camps are underway as youth players are pocking up their pads to start practice. But their season begins as a new study sheds light about the violence of the game.More >>
America's most popular sport is back. NFL and college camps are underway as youth players are pocking up their pads to start practice. But their season begins as a new study sheds light about the violence of the game.More >>
Members of a Madison-based Wisconsin Air National Guard unit will deploy to the tension-filled Korean peninsula.More >>
Members of a Madison-based Wisconsin Air National Guard unit will deploy to the tension-filled Korean peninsula.More >>
Police say a shooting in Fitchburg left one person with injuries that are not life-threatening.More >>
Police say a shooting in Fitchburg left one person with injuries that are not life-threatening.More >>
Paying after pumping gas may no longer be an option in Janesville. A proposal requiring prepaying aims to reduce the number of gas drive-offs.More >>
Paying after pumping gas may no longer be an option in Janesville. A proposal requiring prepaying aims to reduce the number of gas drive-offs.More >>
Madison Police officials say a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a man in a wheelchair has been found and cited for traffic violations, as the victim endures injuries and remains hospitalized.More >>
Madison Police officials say a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a man in a wheelchair has been found and cited for traffic violations, as the victim endures injuries and remains hospitalized.More >>
Assembly Republicans made it clear Tuesday an incentive package for Foxconn is taking precedence over the 2017-19 state budget - even though that document is now more than one month past due - and they plan to pass legislation on it by mid-August.More >>
Assembly Republicans made it clear Tuesday an incentive package for Foxconn is taking precedence over the 2017-19 state budget - even though that document is now more than one month past due - and they plan to pass legislation on it by mid-August.More >>
Questions surrounding the deaths of two dogs, just hours after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday, remain unanswered.More >>
Questions surrounding the deaths of two dogs, just hours after swimming in Lake Mendota on Sunday, remain unanswered.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.More >>
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.More >>
A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon on Highway 151.More >>
A Platteville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grant County Monday afternoon on Highway 151.More >>
The Reebok CrossFit Games start Thursday in Madison, but already athletes are in town preparing.More >>
The Reebok CrossFit Games start Thursday in Madison, but already athletes are in town preparing.More >>