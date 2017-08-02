Overnight homicide is Madison’s 10th of 2017

UPDATE (WKOW) – One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting that marked Madison’s 10th homicide of the year.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven on the West Beltline Highway off Todd Drive shortly after midnight on Aug. 2, 2017, for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one victim, a 33-year-old African-American male, shot dead. A second victim, a 29-year-old African-American male, had several gunshot wounds below his waist and was "bleeding profusely," according to police.

An officer who responded to the scene applied a tourniquet to the second victim.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the officer "probably saved his life." The man was taken to the hospital and will undergo several surgeries, but is expected to survive his injuries.

Koval said it may be some time before they can talk with the second victim about what happened.

In a 7 a.m. news conference, Koval says this morning's shooting was a "cold, brutal assassination." Investigators currently are looking at surveillance video and Koval says they have good camera images of the two suspects.

He could only say one looked like an African-American male and one was either a light-skinned African-American man or a Hispanic man.

Both had masks on and were sitting outside the convenience store, waiting for the victim.

"They deliberately approached these two victims," Chief Koval says. "They were crouched and waiting for the deceased and his companion."

Koval says the two suspects made no attempt to go into the 7-Eleven or rob anyone. They're not sure the motive, but say it looks like one or both of the victims were targeted.

"This was a cold, brutal assassination," Koval said.

Police recovered 10 shell casings at the scene. They're now trying to contact witnesses who were inside the convenience store or in the parking lot when this happened.