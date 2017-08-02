Ryan still looking for answers from feds on vet cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan is apparently still searching for an explanation as to why federal funding to house homeless veterans in Wisconsin has been cut.

State veterans officials received word in June that federal reimbursements for housing homeless veterans at state homes in King and Union Grove will end in September. A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman told The Associated Press that the agency is reallocating resources.

Ryan sent a letter to USDVA Secretary David Shulkin asking him for an explanation by July 28.

Asked Tuesday if Shulkin had responded, Ryan spokesman Ian Martorana said in an email that the lines of communication remain open and Ryan's office looks forward to working with USDVA to "receive adequate answers."

USDVA spokeswoman Jill Snyder didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday.