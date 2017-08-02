Persons of interest arrested in Karstens Drive homicide

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested two persons of interest in connection to last week's homicide on Karstens Drive in Madison.



According to PIO Elise Schaffer, 34-year-old Jennifer Lovick and 33-year-old Korey Johnson were taken into custody on Wednesday morning before 10:00 a.m. Lovick and Johnson were both wanted for questioning in the death of Ciara Philumalee.



Schaffer says that a patron at the restaurant recognized Johnson at the restaurant. Once Johnson was arrested, deputies found Lovick at the Token Creek Park and arrested her.



Philumalee was shot and killed on the morning of July 28 in the parking lot of an apartment building at 3718 Karstens Drive.