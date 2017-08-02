Two men injured in Dodge County shooting are from Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two men injured in Dodge County shooting are from Madison

TOWN OF LEBANON (WKOW) -- Two Madison men are injured after a shooting inside the TNT Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Labanon.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmitt says the men's injuries are not life-threatening and both victims - ages 27 and 23 - were taken to UW Hospital in Madison. 

Dodge County deputies got the shooting call at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday. It happened at TNT Gentleman's Club on N866 County R in Lebanon.

No one was in custody as of 11:00 a.m. but Schmidt said he believes the area is safe for the community.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information should call 920-386-3726.

