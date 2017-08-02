UPDATE: Cleanup begins after 2 killed in blast at Minnesota school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Latest on an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school (all times local):

UPDATE (AP) -- Cleanup work is expected to begin one day after a deadly natural gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.

Fire Chief John Fruetel says a second body was recovered from the rubble at Minnehaha Academy around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Fruetel says the medical examiner's office was working to notify relatives.

The school earlier Wednesday said longtime receptionist Ruth Berg died in the blast, and that janitor John Carlson was missing. At a news conference Wednesday night, Fruetel didn't specify whether Carlson's body was the one that was located.

The fire chief says the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. The state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation.

The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

5 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- A Minneapolis hospital says it is still treating four people who were injured in a fatal gas explosion at a local school.

Nine people were initially taken to Hennepin County Medical Center following the late Wednesday morning explosion at Minnehaha Academy. The blast partially collapsed a building on the private school's campus.

The hospital says five people have since been released, but that one person is still in critical condition.

Authorities say one school staff member was killed in the blast and another is missing.

3:35 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Authorities say one school staff member is dead and another is missing after a natural gas explosion at a college prep school in Minneapolis.

Fire Chief John Fruetel says one body was found Wednesday after the explosion caused a partial building collapse at Minnehaha Academy. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The fire department says both individuals worked at the school.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the blast was caused by natural gas, and contractors were working on the building at the time.

Authorities say seven adults are hospitalized, including three with critical injuries.

Fire crews have spent hours searching through the rubble.

(This item has been corrected to note that the dead and missing individuals are both school staff members, instead of one contractor, per updated information from authorities.)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Fire officials say at least one person has died in a building collapse in Minneapolis.



Police and firefighters are on the scene at Minnehaha Academy. Authorities say crews are extinguishing a fire and searching for possible victims.