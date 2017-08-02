Didion resumes operations at ethanol plant this week

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Didion Milling officials have announced the company's ethanol plant has started operating again, more than two months after an explosion at the milling facility.



According to a news release from the company, Didion will now be accepting corn from local farmers again, which is a significant first step in rebuilding the facility. The ethanol plant is operating near full capacity and has accepted several corn shipments.



“It’s a multi-week process to restart and return to full production. We are excited the plant is up and running,” Derrick Clark, VP of Operations at Didion Milling, said in a statement. “It’s great to have the team back together and to see steam coming from the plant again.”

Didion officials say almost all employees are back to work at Didion or other companies Didion is working with right now. They will still be paid by Didion until the new mill is built. That plant will be one of the most efficient facilities in the country, according to the company.



Five people died and others were hurt in the explosion at the plant May 31. Federal investigators are still looking into what caused the incident.