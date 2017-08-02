CrossFit Games starts Thursday: 16,000+ spectators expected daily

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Reebok CrossFit Games officially begins Thursday and, as athletes test out the venue, the City of Madison is making final preparations before the predicted 16,000 daily spectators arrive.

The 2017 games in Madison is the first time the event has been held outside of California. Madison is scheduled to host the games for the next three years.

"We were a little reluctant to try Madison," admitted Justin Bergh, CrossFit Games General Manager.



When the search process began a little over a year ago, Bergh says, no one in the search committee had visited Wisconsin's capitol and they didn't know what to expect.



"This was the third city in the trip, honestly, half way through [the trip] we thought we'd just pull out," Bergh says. "When we got to Madison we had something really good on our hands."



Jamie Patrick, Madison Area Sports Commission vice president, says the trick was to get the committee to Madison so they could see the city and venues for themselves.



"We fell in love with the water, we fell in love with the community and we're really excited to bring our fans from across the world here," Bergh says.



Since the decision to relocate, Patrick says the Madison Area Sports Commission has been working "non-stop for the last eight months" to make sure everything is ready.



"We have over 640 athletes competing - that ranges from teenagers as young as 14-years-old to 60+ masters," Bergh says.



Not only will there be an influx of athletes but Patrick says they expect to have 16,000 plus spectators a day over the four day period. The games are bringing a "$7.2 million direct spending impact," according to Patrick.



"But I don't think [the monetary figure] tells the whole story about what [the Crossfit Games] are going to do for our quality of life," Patrick says. It'll "help inspire other people to get out and work out."

Competitors have been working out in and around Madison for weeks now.

"It's been pretty crazy," says CrossFit Competitor Samantha Briggs. "People who have no idea about CrossFit but know that it's coming see you on the streets and they are saying 'hi' and waving to you."



Briggs is an individual competitor from England and named the fittest female in 2013. She says the past three weeks amongst Madison's greenery helped her relax.



"It's nice to get out on the lake and do a little bit of swimming and kayaking," Briggs says.



Exploring the city and tasting what Madison has to offer will take place after the competition Briggs says.



The Reebok CrossFit Games will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center and continue through Sunday. Gates open at 7:00 a.m.

Some roads will be restricted but no full road closures are planned, however, drivers are encouraged to leave a few extra minutes when commuting to work.

