Will Foxconn build a second facility in Dane County?

MADISON (WKOW) – Foxconn, the electronics giant that is considering a manufacturing plant in the Racine-Kenosha county area, may still have eyes on a second, smaller facility in Dane County.

Gov. Scott Walker alluded to the possibility in a story published in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Walker called it speculation at this point, however he didn’t deny it either, according to Capital Bureau Chief Greg Neumann. “We’re a ways off,” Walker said.

The Wisconsin Legislature currently is in a special session to begin considering a $3 billion package of incentives to lure the tech giant to Wisconsin.

The Republican-controlled Legislature to considering borrowing $252 million to finish rebuilding Interstate 94, which connects Milwaukee with Chicago and runs near where the massive display panel factory is expected to be built.

The Legislature also could waive a wide array of environmental regulations to speed up the process.