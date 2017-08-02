Family identified victim in overnight homicide at 7-Eleven near the beltline in Madison

MADISON (WKOW)-- Family members have identified a victim in the overnight shooting marking Madison's 10th homicide of the year.



The victim's aunt told 27 News the two men, shot overnight at the 7-Eleven on the West Beltline Highway off Todd Drive, were related.



Ken Young, a 33-year-old African American male, passed away from injuries sustained during the shooting. The second victim, a 29-year-old African-American male, was found "bleeding profusely" from several gunshot wounds below the waist, according to police.



He is now fighting for his life at UW Health, according to the victim's aunt. The 29-year-old has been upgraded to stable condition when 27 News checked in with the family Wednesday evening.



Young's family says they are mourning the loss of the beloved father of three: a 12-year-old, a 10-year-old and a one-year-old.



They also say Young worked hard as a line cook at the Midvale Flemings' Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and the West Towne Mall Cheesecake Factory.



The Cheesecake Factory's corporate office sent 27 News a statement about Young saying "we are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and staff member, he will be sorely missed. Above all else, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Our focus also continues to be on supporting all of our staff members during this difficult time."



The victim's family says Flemings' called Wednesday afternoon to share a similar message and extend it's deep condolences to the family.



Police are still searching for the two masked suspects seen on video sitting outside the convenience store waiting for the victims. Police are not sure of the exact motive, however, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the shooting was a "cold, brutal assassination."