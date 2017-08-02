Thornton returns home to take over at Madison East

Jeremy Thornton knows what it's like to have success on the gridiron at Madison East High School. The former All-Conference quarterback led the Purgolders to the playoffs as a senior. More than a decade later, he's returned to his alma mater as the head coach.

"It's a dream come true. Honestly, it's an opportunity I had to jump on," said Thornton before the second day of practice.

Thornton spent the previous year as the Madison West athletic director. However, he jumped at the chance to begin a rebuilding process at Madison East after a 2-7 record a year ago.

"West definitely provided me with a great opportunity, but when you get a chance to go home and coach kids from your side of town and build a brand that you once came from, it's a dream come true."