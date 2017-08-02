UW-Madison officials, students react to Trump DOJ affirmative action project

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking at suing colleges and universities whose affirmative action programs violate the U.S. Constitution by discriminating against white students.

The New York Times first reported on a document detailing that DOJ project, which is hitting home with minority students at UW-Madison.

Savion Castro, an African-American graduate of Madison LaFollette High School, will begin his senior year at UW-Madison next month.

It's an educational path that started in 7th grade for Castro, through UW-Madison's PEOPLE Program.

"It's like a college pipeline program - helps them prepare for the ACT, SAT - that students from low-income backgrounds may not know how to prepare for naturally," said Castro.

But being a part of that program did not guarantee admission to UW, according to Castro.

He says he still needed a good ACT score and grade-point-average.



On a campus of roughly 31,000 undergraduates, he is just one of about 660 that are African-American.

Just over 1,400 UW undergraduates are Latino.

"So, it's hard for me to come to this campus and see that their places are being taken by African-American or by Latino students," said Castro.

UW officials told 27 News they are confident their admissions process is sound.

"When making admissions decisions, UW-Madison uses a comprehensive review process for undergraduate, graduate and professional schools. Academic preparation has always been and will always be the most important factor. But we look carefully at the students behind those numbers," wrote Meredith McGlone, UW-Madison Director of News and Media Relations.

"We know that enrolling students of all backgrounds improves the learning environment at UW-Madison and prepares everyone to work more effectively in an increasingly multicultural world. We also know that being diverse means more than ethnicity. We believe in recruiting not only students from ethnic minority groups, but also those from rural Wisconsin, first-generation college students, veterans and women in the sciences, among others. As we have stated in the past, we are confident these practices are consistent with Board of Regents policy, peer institutions across the nation, U.S. Supreme Court decisions, as well as the informal opinion provided by the Office of the Wisconsin Attorney General."

Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel for the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty (WILL) - did not comment on UW-Madison's policies, but told 27 News affirmative action programs can violate the constitution.

"You can't have a hard quota. You can only do it for purposes of diversity," said Esenberg. "There has to be a connection between your diversity rationale and what you're doing."

Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) said it may be too early to even take this issue seriously, based on the Trump administration's track record.

"If it happens - trust me - I already said I think it would be a bad idea," said Rep. Pocan. "But he puts so many trial balloons out there that - you can constantly chase trial balloons."