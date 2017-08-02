Arbor Hills community reacts to 7-Eleven homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- While police are still searching for suspects in connection to Madison's 10th homicide of the year, the surrounding community takes steps to prevent more crime.



Police were called to a shooting at the 7-Eleven on the West Beltline Highway off Todd Drive shortly after midnight. One victim, 33-year-old Ken Young, passed away due to injuries sustained from the shooting. The second victim, 29-years-old, has returned to stable condition at UW Health, the family told 27 News Wednesday evening. Family members identified Young as the first victim and told 27 News Young and the second victim were related.



"It's a tragic situation," says District 14 Alder Sheri Carter. "It affects so many lives."



With the community concerned, the City of Madison has been working to add features that aim to increase safety.



"Most of the lights put down in the area that has been a big concern for us many, many years," says Arbor Hills Neighborhood Association President Professor Jim Cortada. He adds that the city added half a dozen new safety features.



The 7-Eleven on Todd Drive also added special lighting that they had to seek corporate permission to put it up, Cortada says. He says the 7-Eleven owner also installed a camera.



"We're also calm about what we have to do and we methodically will go about dealing with this issue," Cortada says.



The owner of the 7-Eleven is flying back into town to deal with the tragedy, according to Alder Carter. She added that police will be out canvasing the area for witness statements.