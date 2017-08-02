'Central figure' in Beaver Dam drug ring sentenced to 6 years

JUNEAU (WKOW) -- A woman who prosecutors say was the key suspect in a large drug distribution ring will spend six years in prison.



According to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, Lacresha "L.A." Lightfoot was sentenced Wednesday after she was convicted of two counts of delivery of cocaine and two counts of delivery of heroin in a 2016 case.



Officials say confidential informants bought drugs from Lightfoot and her associates and proved she was involved because of cell phone records. She used drug deliverers to sell the heroin and cocaine in the Beaver Dam area, to hide her identity, according to prosecutors.



Lightfoot was arrested after a traffic stop in November.



Lightfoot will spend six years in prison and six years of extended supervision, along with five years of probation.