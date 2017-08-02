Badgers coach Howard Moore speaks out on gun violence

Wisconsin assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore stopped by the Mike Heller sports talk radio show Wednesday afternoon, not to talk about basketball, but gun violence.

Moore, a native of Chicago has been around gun violence his entire life. He escaped the life of the streets to play college basketball at Wisconsin from 1990-1995. The streets he left behind in Chicago are now more dangerous than they have been in two decades. In 2016 Chicago experienced 3,550 shootings with 762 murders. Moore's uncle was shot and killed in June by a drive by shooting in Chicago.

"Now you are seeing semi-automatic assault weapons in the hands of teenagers and the hands of young people and it's like, how is this accessible?" Said Moore. "It's easier to get one of these weapons than to get a job at this point."

From a coaching position, Moore is targeting young people to try to pull them away from the streets with basketball with a tournament called "Legends Taking Back the Streets" in Chicago, using sports as a method that he could use back here in Madison to help with the rising gun crime.

"I consider Madison home as well, and yeah it's a great avenue to use. People really resonate to sports."



