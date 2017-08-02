Nelson eager to start for Badgers

Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best.

"That's really the reason I went to Hawaii because I looked at the schedule. We played Ohio State. I seen Michigan. I knew I could play with anybody."

Nelson proved himself in two seasons at Hawaii. In 2015, he started 13 games and notched 53 tackles. Nine of his tackles came in a game against Wisconsin. That experience at Camp Randall Stadium was fresh in his mind when Nelson elected to transfer after the season.

As an undergraduate transfer, Nelson was forced to sit out last season and learn from the likes of Sojourn Shelton and Derrick Tindal on the practice field. Now, Nelson is being asked to replace Shelton as the starting cornerback opposite Tindal. The junior says he can barely wait for the chance to once again prove himself on the field.

"I can't wait. I'm ready, but at the same time I'm still taking it day-by-day. I'm still trying to get better."