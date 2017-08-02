Nelson eager to start for Badgers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nelson eager to start for Badgers

Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best.

"That's really the reason I went to Hawaii because I looked at the schedule. We played Ohio State. I seen Michigan. I knew I could play with anybody."

Nelson proved himself in two seasons at Hawaii. In 2015, he started 13 games and notched 53 tackles. Nine of his tackles came in a game against Wisconsin. That experience at Camp Randall Stadium was fresh in his mind when Nelson elected to transfer after the season. 

As an undergraduate transfer, Nelson was forced to sit out last season and learn from the likes of Sojourn Shelton and Derrick Tindal on the practice field. Now, Nelson is being asked to replace Shelton as the starting cornerback opposite Tindal. The junior says he can barely wait for the chance to once again prove himself on the field.

"I can't wait. I'm ready, but at the same time I'm still taking it day-by-day. I'm still trying to get better."

    Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.

    Jeremy Thornton knows what it's like to have success on the gridiron at Madison East High School. The former All-Conference quarterback led the Purgolders to the playoffs as a senior. More than a decade later, he's returned to his alma mater as the head coach. 

    Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.    Nelson (9-5) entered 0-8 with a 7.01 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) against the Cardinals. This time, the right-hander overcame his division rival by allowing just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.    The Brewers' bullpen kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard for three innings, including Anthony Swarza...More >>
    Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.

    The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim. 

    After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options. 

