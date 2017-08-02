Molina, Weaver lead Cardinals to 5-4 win over Brewers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Molina, Weaver lead Cardinals to 5-4 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Yadier Molina hit two solo home runs, Kolten Wong added a two-run double, Luke Weaver pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals held on for a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.
   Weaver (1-1) made one mistake in the first and Eric Thames hit it for his 25th home run of the season. Weaver regrouped and held the Brewers scoreless until Hernan Perez's one-out RBI single in the seventh.
   Weaver allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked two over 6 1/3 innings in his first road start of the season.
   Molina homered in the fourth and then crushed the first pitch from Brent Suter (2-2) leading off the sixth over the wall in left for his 12th of the season and fourth career multi-homer game.
   Jesus Aguilar hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer off John Brebbia in the eighth. Trevor Rosenthal got the last four outs for his seventh save.

