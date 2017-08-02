MPD offers new approach to gaining leads in latest homicide - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD offers new approach to gaining leads in latest homicide

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Madison police try to find the killers in the city's 10th homicide in 2017, they're upping their efforts in trying to find leads. 

Wednesday morning police arrived at the 7-Eleven gas station on the West Beltline Highway off Todd Drive to find a man dead and another one seriously injured after being shot. It's an incident that Chief Mike Koval has called a, "cold, brutal assassination." 

After the initial investigation, MPD officers could be seen canvassing the nearby Arbor Hills neighborhood. It's a community that's no stranger to gun violence. It's why this time, they were passing out flyers with information regarding the shooting and asking if anyone had information. It's the first time the department has handed out flyers after a shooting. 

The flyers also had the CRIMESTOPPERS phone number, 608-266-6014, in case anyone wanted to give information anonymously. 

The move comes after several recent homicides in Madison where police had a difficult time getting information from the public. 

"At that time, it's very difficult for people to come forward so our hope is that if we can leave information behind, it'll allow them to reflect upon it and maybe contact us back and give us the information that we so desperately need to help solve this," said Lieutenant Matt Tye with the south district. 

Police went on two separate canvassing rounds, once with local church leaders.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.