MPD offers new approach to gaining leads in latest homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Madison police try to find the killers in the city's 10th homicide in 2017, they're upping their efforts in trying to find leads.

Wednesday morning police arrived at the 7-Eleven gas station on the West Beltline Highway off Todd Drive to find a man dead and another one seriously injured after being shot. It's an incident that Chief Mike Koval has called a, "cold, brutal assassination."

After the initial investigation, MPD officers could be seen canvassing the nearby Arbor Hills neighborhood. It's a community that's no stranger to gun violence. It's why this time, they were passing out flyers with information regarding the shooting and asking if anyone had information. It's the first time the department has handed out flyers after a shooting.

The flyers also had the CRIMESTOPPERS phone number, 608-266-6014, in case anyone wanted to give information anonymously.

The move comes after several recent homicides in Madison where police had a difficult time getting information from the public.

"At that time, it's very difficult for people to come forward so our hope is that if we can leave information behind, it'll allow them to reflect upon it and maybe contact us back and give us the information that we so desperately need to help solve this," said Lieutenant Matt Tye with the south district.

Police went on two separate canvassing rounds, once with local church leaders.