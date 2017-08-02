Madison murder defendant ruled competent to stand trial - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison murder defendant ruled competent to stand trial

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect in a Madison homicide is competent for trial.
    That was a judge's ruling Wednesday on the mental health of Darrick Anderson.
    The 24 year old is accused of killing Andrew Nesbitt at Nesbitt's apartment on North Butler Street in late March.
    Anderson's trial is set to begin in October.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.