Tonight at 10: Woman inspires others with dedication to CrossFit

MADISON (WKOW) -- As hundreds of the world's fittest competitors arrive in Madison for the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, it's a dream come true for one local woman.

Jennifer Madden has been working out with CrossFit for the past 10 months. While she will not be competing in the Reebok CrossFit Games, she has been inspiring dozens of people who she works out with on a daily basis.

"She's incredibly inspiring, seeing the changes that she's gone through and her ability to stick with the program and to really put her mind to something to make the most changes in her self is amazing," said Madden's friend, Stephanie Weber.

