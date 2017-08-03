Tonight at 10: Woman inspires others with dedication to CrossFit

Police have arrested a suspect in a Madison woman's homicide, just hours after taking in two separate persons of interest.More >>
A preliminary autopsy confirmed Kendrith Young died at the scene of the shooting around 12:15 a.m. of a gunshot wound.
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Park Edge Drive on the city's southwest side.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says this morning's shooting was a "cold, brutal assassination."
For the first time in their ten years in existence, the CrossFit Games are saying goodbye to California and hello to Wisconsin. Authorities are cautioning about extra traffic in and around Madison's Alliant Energy Center throughout the weekend.
A preliminary autopsy confirmed Kendrith Young died at the scene of the shooting around 12:15 a.m. of a gunshot wound.
Cleanup work is expected to begin one day after a deadly natural gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.
The suspect in a Madison homicide is competent for trial.
South Korea's ambassador to the United States was in Madison Wednesday for the announcement of an upcoming trade mission to his country.
The Reebok Crossfit Games officially begins Thursday and, as athletes test out the venue, the city of Madison is making final preparations before the predicted 16,000 spectators-a-day arrive.
While police are still searching for suspects in connection to Madison's 10th homicide of the year, the surrounding community takes steps to prevent more crime.
Two Madison men are injured after a shooting inside the TNT Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Labanon.
Members of a Madison-based Wisconsin Air National Guard unit will deploy to the tension-filled Korean peninsula.
President Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking at suing colleges and universities whose affirmative action programs violate the U.S. Constitution by discriminating against white students. The New York Times first reported on a document detailing that DOJ project, which is hitting home with minority students at UW-Madison.
UPDATE (WKOW) – One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting that marked Madison's 10th homicide of the year.
