Suspect arrested in Madison murder just hours after 2 persons of interest taken into custody

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a Madison woman's homicide, just hours after taking in two separate persons of interest.

Jennifer Lovick, 34, and Korey Johnson, 33, were wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28. The two were caught Wednesday morning near the Town of Burke.

A Madison police lieutenant tells 27 News at some point in the investigation, a man named Donald Davis Jr. was identified as a suspect in Philumalee's homicide. Wednesday around 10:40 p.m. an off-duty police officer spotted a vehicle in the 700 block of East Washington Avenue believed to be operated by Davis.

As officers got there, police say the vehicle took off. Madison police say there was a lengthy pursuit into the Town of Dunn, southeast of Madison. The pursuit ended when the vehicle drove off the road into a marshy area and got stuck on Dyreson Road.

Police say there were two people in the vehicle; Davis and another man. Both were taken into custody. Police don't believe the second man was involved in Philumalee's homicide. But he was arrested on other potential charges.

Davis was booked into the Dane County Jail and faces a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, as well as an eluding charge from Wednesday night's incident.

Another victim, a man, was hurt during the shooting on Karstens Drive. The 44-year-old was shot in the face area, but survived and has been cooperating with police in their investigation.

The Madison Police Department says Capitol Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office helped to catch Davis.

