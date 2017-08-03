Suspect arrested in Madison murder just hours after 2 persons of interest taken into custody

Family members have identified a victim in the overnight shooting marking Madison's 10th homicide of the year. The victim's aunt told 27 News the two men, shot overnight at the 7-Eleven on the West Beltline Highway off Todd Drive, were related.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says this morning's shooting was a "cold, brutal assassination."
A professional mixed martial arts fighter is charged with felony, substantial battery, after authorities say he repeatedly punched a Cottage Grove man.
UPDATE (WKOW) – One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting that marked Madison's 10th homicide of the year.
Two Madison men are injured after a shooting inside the TNT Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Labanon.
Members of a Madison-based Wisconsin Air National Guard unit will deploy to the tension-filled Korean peninsula.
President Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking at suing colleges and universities whose affirmative action programs violate the U.S. Constitution by discriminating against white students. The New York Times first reported on a document detailing that DOJ project, which is hitting home with minority students at UW-Madison.
The Madison Common Council has a busy night of discussion with votes on Jeffy Trail, a moped ordinance and a development on the east side.
A police chase ended in a crash in Janesville.
There's a new proposal designed to change the direction of the alcohol industry in the state.
Three people, two of them minors, are in jail after a wild chase that included two people jumping out of a moving car on the interstate north of Madison.
America's most popular sport is back. NFL and college camps are underway as youth players are pocking up their pads to start practice. But their season begins as a new study sheds light about the violence of the game.
Police say a shooting in Fitchburg left one person with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Paying after pumping gas may no longer be an option in Janesville. A proposal requiring prepaying aims to reduce the number of gas drive-offs.
