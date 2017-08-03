CrossFit Games kick off in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time in their ten years in existence, the CrossFit Games are saying goodbye to California and hello to Wisconsin.

Gates open at Madison's Alliant Energy Center Thursday at 7:00 a.m. for the games, beginning at 8:00 a.m. More than 600 of the sport's top athletes will compete, while more than 16,000 fans are expected to watch on-site.

For people driving to the CrossFit Games, the Alliant Energy Center has four entrances: the Olin Avenue gate, the Rusk Avenue gate, the John Nolen Drive gate and the main gate on Rimrock Road. Dane County Sheriff's Deputies say they will be controlling and directing traffic in that area. Keep in mind, anyone traveling outbound on John Nolen Dr. will not be able to turn right on Rimrock Rd., and inbound John Nolen Dr. traffic will not be able to turn left on Rimrock Rd. The Sheriff's Office also asks anyone who can avoid the Beltline at John Nolen Dr. and Rimrock Rd. does so from Thursday through Sunday during the morning commute. There will also be an influx of traffic when the event ends at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin we have a behind the scenes interview with this year's official host of the CrossFit Games, Rory McKernan. McKernan discusses the CrossFit Games coming to Madison, the evolution of the games and the caliber of competitors. You can see it live during our 6:00 a.m. hour on WKOW or click on the video links attached to this article after the show.