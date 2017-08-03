Yum Yum Fest returns to Breese Stevens Field Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week, WKOW 27 News has been giving away tickets to Yum Yum Fest during Wake Up Wisconsin. Even if you didn't win, you may still want to head to the event with your family this Sunday.

Yum Yum Fest is Sunday, August 6 from 3-8 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field in Madison. The Madison Area Chef's Network hosts this event, now in its fourth year. The fest benefits the Community Action Coalition and the River Food Pantry.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $13.50 the day of the event. That includes admission to the festival. All food and drinks have to be purchased as well. Food will be served in small plate offerings at $5 per plate.

The event features food and drinks from the most celebrated restaurants in Dane County and other areas. The lineup includes favorites like Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Estrellon, Harvest and Madison Sourdough. This year’s menus will also feature wine, liquor, and custom cocktails. Entertainment will be provided by a DJ throughout the event.

