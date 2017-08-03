What's Going Around: Viral colds and swimmer's ear

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison doctor says she's seeing viral colds and swimmer's ear this time of year.

Dr. Alicia Plummer is a pediatrician with SSM Health's Madison West clinic. She offers some tips to treat both.

Dr. Plummer says with a viral cold, your child may have a runny nose, congestion, cough, low grade fever, sore throat or headaches. She says to increase their fluids and let them rest. If you have a child under one year old and the cough disturbs their sleep, try honey.

You may have to see a doctor if your child has a fever greater than 101 for two or three days, he or she doesn't improve after a week, hasn't urinated for 8-10 hours or you have concerns about their breathing. Otherwise, Dr. Plummer says this will go away with time.

Dr. Plummer is also seeing swimmer's ear. Children will have ear pain and possibly drainage. It's best to prevent this by drying the ear canals after swimming. But if they get it, your child may need antibiotic ear drops for it to go away.