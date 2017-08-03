Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10

The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
Jeremy Thornton knows what it's like to have success on the gridiron at Madison East High School. The former All-Conference quarterback led the Purgolders to the playoffs as a senior. More than a decade later, he's returned to his alma mater as the head coach.More >>
Jeremy Thornton knows what it's like to have success on the gridiron at Madison East High School. The former All-Conference quarterback led the Purgolders to the playoffs as a senior. More than a decade later, he's returned to his alma mater as the head coach.More >>
The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
High school football teams returned to the gridiron across the state on Tuesday kicking off their 2017 seasons. Monona Grove returns after coming off a runner up finish in the division two state title game last season.More >>
High school football teams returned to the gridiron across the state on Tuesday kicking off their 2017 seasons. Monona Grove returns after coming off a runner up finish in the division two state title game last season.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
After losing a pair of outside linebackers to the NFL, the Badgers are starting fresh this season. However, head coach Paul Chryst is not losing sleep over his options.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>