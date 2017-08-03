TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays near the Alliant Energy Center duri - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays near the Alliant Energy Center during p.m. drive time

MADISON (WKOW) – Motorists are cautioned to expect delays along the Beltline near the Alliant Energy Center this evening as the first day of the Reebok CrossFit Games wraps up.

The event lets out about 6 p.m. Thursday, and traffic is expected to be heavy as motorists begin leaving the area.

Law enforcement will direct traffic at the main gate, Rimrock Road/Rusk Avenue intersection and the John Nolen Drive/Rimrock Road intersection.

The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to avoid the Beltline near Rimrock Road and John Nolan Drive exits during the start and end of the events.

The games resume at 7 a.m. Friday.

