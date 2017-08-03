Learn more about “Banjo” and Bark & Wine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pal, Banjo.

Banjo is a 3-year-old wiggly Shepherd mix who just arrived from Alabama. DeGroot says Banjo would love a family that will provide him with lots of socialization, positive reinforcement training, and exercise.

The Dane County Humane Society is also gearing up for the 15th Annual Bark & Wine event.

The event is Saturday, September 23, 2017. Guests are welcome to gather at the DCHS Main Shelter and meet available animals, along with the staff and volunteers that help them every day, all while enjoying hors d’oeuvres by Liliana’s Restaurant, a cash bar, a live jazz duet and much more!

General Admission tickets can be purchased for $75. VIP Admission can be purchased for $125.

Proceeds from ticket purchases and raffles all come back to help our pets in need.

Click here to learn more about Banjo.

Click here to learn more about Bark & Wine.