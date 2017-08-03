Broxton drives in go-ahead run, Brewers top Cardinals 2-1 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Broxton drives in go-ahead run, Brewers top Cardinals 2-1

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.
   Broxton, who robbed Jose Martinez of a homer in the second when he stretched his glove atop the center field wall, gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead with a single in the fifth off reliever Brett Cecil (1-4).
   Garza (5-5), making his first start since July 21 because of a right leg strain, gave up one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings to give second-place Milwaukee its first home series win over St. Louis since July 2012.
   Kolten Wong missed a tying home run by a few feet when his drive to right-center bounced off the wall in the eighth. He was stranded at second when Anthony Swarzak retired Tommy Pham on a groundout and Matt Carpenter on a flyout.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10

    Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10

    The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record. 

    More >>

    The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record. 

    More >>

  • Nelson eager to start for Badgers

    Nelson eager to start for Badgers

    Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.

    More >>

    Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.

    More >>

  • Ibrahim hoping to carve out role with Badgers

    Ibrahim hoping to carve out role with Badgers

    The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim. 

    More >>

    The Badgers football team had one of the most successful graduate transfers in history. Russell Wilson stepped in as the starting quarterback in his only season in Madison and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Still, the Badgers have rarely dipped back into the graduate transfer waters. Head coach Paul Chryst decided to make an exception this year when he welcomed in former Pitt running back Rachid Ibrahim. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.