Badgers' Cephus finds peace on the field

The game of football has a whole new meaning for Quintez Cephus. The Badgers receiver realizes each day is a precious one.

"Things are going well," the sophomore says after a recent practice. "We have a a chance to get back out here on the field and rebuild that chemistry with the guys."

Back on the field with his teammates, a support system that helped Cephus bounce back from a terrible situation. In April, Cephus was called into a coach's office and was told that back home in Georgia his dad had been shot. Cephus' father later died.

"I was just ready to go home and try to see my dad, but he he couldn't talk to me. So, I had to just keep listening to my family and stuff."

Following the death of his father, Cephus returned to Madison for his sophomore season with the Badgers. Off the field, he was dealing with personal tragedy. On the field, he had an opportunity to become a major contributor. His football family was there to lend support in both areas.

"Q is not done learning how to deal with what happened there," says head coach Paul Chryst. "He has to own a lot of it. There are things only he can go through, but he also has a ton of support, if and when needed."

For the moment, Cephus is finding peace on the field.

"I come in here smiling because my dad always told me I could be here today and gone tomorrow, and he always told me that he could be here today and gone tomorrow. Now, I just try to make the most of every day."