Badgers' Cephus finds peace on the field - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers' Cephus finds peace on the field

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The game of football has a whole new meaning for Quintez Cephus. The Badgers receiver realizes each day is a precious one.

"Things are going well," the sophomore says after a recent practice. "We have a a chance to get back out here on the field and rebuild that chemistry with the guys."

Back on the field with his teammates, a support system that helped Cephus bounce back from a terrible situation. In April, Cephus was called into a coach's office and was told that back home in Georgia his dad had been shot. Cephus' father later died.

"I was just ready to go home and try to see my dad, but he he couldn't talk to me. So, I had to just keep listening to my family and stuff." 

Following the death of his father, Cephus returned to Madison for his sophomore season with the Badgers. Off the field, he was dealing with personal tragedy. On the field, he had an opportunity to become a major contributor. His football family was there to lend support in both areas.

"Q is not done learning how to deal with what happened there," says head coach Paul Chryst. "He has to own a lot of it. There are things only he can go through, but he also has a ton of support, if and when needed."

For the moment, Cephus is finding peace on the field.

"I come in here smiling because my dad always told me I could be here today and gone tomorrow, and he always told me that he could be here today and gone tomorrow. Now, I just try to make the most of every day."

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badgers' Cephus finds peace on the field

    Badgers' Cephus finds peace on the field

    Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.

    More >>

    Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.

    More >>

  • Broxton drives in go-ahead run, Brewers top Cardinals 2-1

    Broxton drives in go-ahead run, Brewers top Cardinals 2-1

    Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.    

    More >>

    Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.    

    More >>

  • Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10

    Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10

    The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record. 

    More >>

    The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record. 

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers' Cephus finds peace on the field

    Badgers' Cephus finds peace on the field

    Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.

    More >>

    Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.

    More >>

  • Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10

    Badgers football starts preseason at No. 10

    The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record. 

    More >>

    The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record. 

    More >>

  • Nelson eager to start for Badgers

    Nelson eager to start for Badgers

    Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.

    More >>

    Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.