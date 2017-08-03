U.S. Ag secretary makes stop in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue stopped in Janesville Thursday as part of a five-state Back to Our Roots tour.

Perdue joined House Speaker Paul Ryan at Blain's Supply.

They met with store managers from across the Midwest to gather input on the 2018 Farm Bill.

Perdue says his agency plans to tackle regulations.

"The president laid down that. He's charged us for deregulation. You know that my friend Scott Pruitt, administrator of EPA, has already dealt with the waters of the U.S., dealing with that. And that was a huge issue."

On the tour, Perdue is also trying to address challenges and opportunities in the agriculture industry.