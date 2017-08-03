More details needed before north side neighbors support Foxconn move to area

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he submitted three locations - including the closed Oscar Mayer property - as potential second Foxconn location in Wisconsin.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he submitted three locations - including the closed Oscar Mayer property - as potential second Foxconn location in Wisconsin.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to elimi...

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to elimi...

MADISON (WKOW) -- Driving by the vacant former Oscar Mayer plant on the city's north side, one could see it as an eyesore. But many living in the area see it at an opportunity for businesses. But nobody put much thought into Foxconn moving into the vacant property, except for Mayor Paul Soglin.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Soglin said he was contacted by Foxconn about a potential facility in Madison. During the 10-minute conversation with a mediator, Soglin said he suggested three sites. One of them was the old Oscar Mayer plant.

"When you've got an industrial site within a stones throw of an airport near a rail-line, an interstate highway," Soglin said in support of the idea.

The mayor's suggestion quickly sparked discussion in north and east side neighborhoods. But it seems a lot more details are needed for the idea to gain public support.

"There's not a whole lot of details out there yet," said Renee Walk, a resident who lives walking distance from the plant. She is also the co-chair of the OSCAR Group, an organization that tries to keep the everyone on the same page with future plans regarding the plant.

She misses the Oscar Mayer plant, but says the community is adjusting well.

"My house used to smell like hotdogs in the morning. It was one of those quaint little things about the neighborhood that was just kind of cool," Walk said. "Our neighborhood exits because of Oscar Mayer. I live in an old factory house."

The news of Foxconn possibly looking at the former Oscar Mayer plant as a location for its business, came as a shock to Walk's co-chair, Jody Werzinske.

"My first reaction was that's an interesting idea," he said.

For Alder Larry Palm, who represents the area where the plant sits, he still has several unanswered questions.

"How big is this facility? What are they intending to make there? Will the space be all Foxconn or will it be divided," Palm asked?

He said he's rather have multiple businesses replacing the Oscar Mayer plant. But for Walk, whoever moves into the plant, they must be a good neighbor.

"It's not just the jobs that Oscar Mayer took with it, it's the culture. It was a really family-oriented, community-oriented culture and so that would be the big thing for any business, whether it be Foxconn or any tenant would have to fill," said Walk.

A suggestion that's certainly raising eyebrows, but a company that's far from being planted in place of the former Oscar Mayer location.