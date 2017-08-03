Bill calls for firearms training in Wisconsin schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bill that would allow firearms training in Wisconsin public schools brought out some strong emotions at the Wisconsin State Capitol Thursday.

The legislation would task the State Department of Public Instruction to develop a firearms training curriculum, so students could learn about the history of firearms, the physics behind them, how they're manufactured and shooting with them.

Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie says, "To encourage the use of guns on school grounds is something that I abhor and oppose, as do my constituents to a person at this point."

Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc says, "You describe the atmosphere in the schools you represent - and if they decide that that's an atmosphere that they'd prefer not to have these types of classes, they have every right."

The legislation would not require school districts to offer the classes and no students would be required to take it.

It would be offered as an elective.