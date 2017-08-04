Wisconsin State Fair kicks off with safety a top concern - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin State Fair kicks off with safety a top concern

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair is kicking off its first weekend with safety a top concern. 

After the tragedy in Ohio that killed one and hurt seven last month, safety is at the top of fair officials' minds this year. It should be noted the Wisconsin State Fair does not use the same ride contractor as the one at the Ohio fair.

Wisconsin's fair takes a three-pronged approach to ride inspection: each ride is checked out by a state inspector, the ride contractor, and an independent contractor.

There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to the food. The cream puff drive-thru is always a favorite, but there are a lot of new things on the menu too. There's cricket chips, donut ice cream sandwich, “drunk tots”, New Zealand green shell mussels, PBRs (pastrami beer-brined ribs), sangria on a stick, Spam fries, strawberry basil wine slushies, unicorn Twinkies, and the Wisconsin cheese curds & brat taco. For more information on the new food, click here.

The fair runs August 3 – 13 at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Tickets are $12 for adults and children 12 or over, $7 for members of the military, seniors and kids ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and under. Parking is $10 per vehicle or $5 per motorcycle.

