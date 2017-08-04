RIGHT NOW: WIS 73 closed near Marshall after car & motorcycle crash

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Part of a state highway is closed because of an early morning crash.

Dane County dispatchers tells 27 News a motorcycle and car crashed on WIS 73 at Feenstra Road south of Marshall around 4:40 a.m. Friday, August 4. All lanes of WIS 73, both north and southbound, are closed between Feenstra Road and Sherman Drive.

There was an ambulance sent to the scene, but the Dane County Sheriff's Office doesn't know the extent of the injuries.

The road may be closed for a couple of hours.