RIGHT NOW: WIS 73 closed near Marshall after car & motorcycle cr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIGHT NOW: WIS 73 closed near Marshall after car & motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Part of a state highway is closed because of an early morning crash.

Dane County dispatchers tells 27 News a motorcycle and car crashed on WIS 73 at Feenstra Road south of Marshall around 4:40 a.m. Friday, August 4. All lanes of WIS 73, both north and southbound, are closed between Feenstra Road and Sherman Drive. 

There was an ambulance sent to the scene, but the Dane County Sheriff's Office doesn't know the extent of the injuries.

The road may be closed for a couple of hours.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.