'Madness of Two' syndrome may be used in Slender Man stabbing case

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- One of the suspects in the Slender Man stabbing case takes a unique defense.



Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, learns through court filings that Anissa Weier's defense says she was influenced by Morgan Geyser's schizophrenia to such a degree that she became mentally ill herself.



It's a rare syndrome named Folie a Deux, translates to English as "madness of two."



Weier and Geyser are both being tried as adults for attempted homicide after police say they stabbed a classmate 19 times to please a fictional character Slender Man. The girl survived.