‘Badger’ spotted on University of Colorado campus triggers warning

By Dan Plutchak, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
BOULDER, Colo. (WKOW) – Students at the University of Colorado understandably aren’t as familiar with badgers as their counterparts in Madison.

However a stray badger – the actual variety, not Bucky – has caused a stir on the Boulder campus.

Officials tweeted a photo earlier this week warning students that a badger had been spotted on campus at that they should report any sightings. “Badgers can be extremely dangerous,” officials warned.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife came to the defense of the badger, according to Fox 31-TV in Boulder, saying they are neither rare nor dangerous.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said badgers are common to Colorado — especially around Estes Park — but they tend to avoid humans.

Of course the badger is revered here in Wisconsin and is the official state animal.

However the nickname actually comes from lead minors of the 1830s who carved out portions of hillsides for temporary shelter, similar to the animals.

