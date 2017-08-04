‘Badger’ spotted on University of Colorado campus triggers warning

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory trade

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Trump says he hopes for 'honest' outcome of Russia probe

A fire official says about 10 people have been sickened by a suspicious package in the mailroom of a sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a Mission District park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety.

Vice President Mike Pence has turned over emails from a private AOL.com account he used to conduct official business while he was Indiana's governor.

The Obamas are taking their annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, this time as private citizens.

Amazon is holding a giant job fair and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses.

Thousands show up for jobs at Amazon warehouses in US cities

A federal appeals court has overturned the first-degree murder conviction of a former Blackwater security contractor.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A verdict has been reached in the securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli.

Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.

BOULDER, Colo. (WKOW) – Students at the University of Colorado understandably aren’t as familiar with badgers as their counterparts in Madison.

However a stray badger – the actual variety, not Bucky – has caused a stir on the Boulder campus.

Officials tweeted a photo earlier this week warning students that a badger had been spotted on campus at that they should report any sightings. “Badgers can be extremely dangerous,” officials warned.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife came to the defense of the badger, according to Fox 31-TV in Boulder, saying they are neither rare nor dangerous.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said badgers are common to Colorado — especially around Estes Park — but they tend to avoid humans.

Of course the badger is revered here in Wisconsin and is the official state animal.

However the nickname actually comes from lead minors of the 1830s who carved out portions of hillsides for temporary shelter, similar to the animals.