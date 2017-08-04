Granato to coach US Olympic hockey team - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Granato to coach US Olympic hockey team

Posted: Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — University of Wisconsin head hockey  coach Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the first Winter Games without NHL players since 1994.

Detroit Red Wings executive Chris Chelios, Yale coach Keith Allain, Boston University assistant Scott Young and former Buffalo Sabres coach Ron Rolston will make up Granato's staff.

Longtime USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson will serve as general manager.

USA Hockey announced the appointments at a news conference Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

Granato was an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the 2014 Olympics. The former NHL forward coached the Colorado Avalanche for parts of three seasons and has been an assistant with Colorado, Pittsburgh and Detroit. Johannson was on the management staff for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics and has been GM for the world juniors and world championships.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.