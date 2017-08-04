Three charged with first-degree homicide in Madison murder case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee last Friday in Madison.

Korey Johnson, Jennifer Lovick and Donald Davis, Jr. were charged in Dane County court this afternoon.

A fourth suspect was named in the criminal complaint filed in the case, a man named Michael Goldsby. He is charged with a felony drug crime related to the investigation.

Philumalee was shot and killed July 28, 2017. Another person was shot in the face in the Karstens Drive shooting but is expected to survive.