Full appeals court to hear "Making a Murderer" appeal

MADISON (WKOW) -- A full federal appeals court will review a previous ruling overturning the conviction of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the “Making a Murderer” documentary.

A jury sentenced Brendan Dassey to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa Halbach.

A federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction last year, ruling investigators coerced the confession by taking advantage of Dassey’s youth and cognitive limitations. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago agreed with that decision in June.

State attorneys successfully argued all 12 7th Circuit judges to review the case.

The court agreed to the full review on Friday without commenting on the case’s merits.

Oral arguments are set for September.