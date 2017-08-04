Badgers football to hold open practice in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers football to hold open practice in Milwaukee

The Badgers are taking preseason camp on the road. The football team will hold an open practice in Milwaukee on Aug. 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium at 4300 Fairmont Ave.

"I thought it was a good idea for our program to visit a part of the state that is so often driving to Madison to see us," UW head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. "This is a thank you to those people as well as an opportunity for some who may not be able to make it to our games to see our team and interact with our players."

Admission to the practice is free. The team also plans to hand out posters, t-shirts and other giveaway items. 

