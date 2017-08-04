Local Sikh faith members react to Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting anniversary

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- In August of 2012, six people were shot and killed, four others wounded by a white supremacist at a Sikh Temple in Oak Creek.

Saturday marks the five year anniversary of that fateful day.

Since then, the memories of that day have been a catalyst for change and healing as communities across the state prepare to remember those who died.

This Sunday, during a special service, Middleton's Sikh Society plans to honor those killed in the tragedy.

"We were gonna go that day at Oak Creek, we got call don't come there," Balwinder Singh Seerha said. The temple board member says his aunt was there when it happened along with several friends.

"This was kind of our communities own 9/11, I think that was kind of shocking,"Seerha's daughter Simrnjt said.

She worries about attacks on Sikh temples and other hate crimes targeted towards minorities.

In a direct response to the tragedy near Milwaukee, the Middleton temple amped their security, installing fifteen cameras.

"You have a police car that sits in the parking lot on Sundays, you have security cameras, you have watchful people now, " Simrnjit explained. "It was a quick turnaround, but I think it was necessary," she added.

Besides police presence and cameras, volunteers also serve as guards during Sikh services.