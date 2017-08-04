CrossFit Games draw global crowd of spectators - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CrossFit Games draw global crowd of spectators

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday marked the second day of the CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. It's not an exaggeration to say people come from all over the world to compete as well as watch the event here in Madison.

For some it's a love of the sport, for other someone they know is competing but one thing remains the same across the board; nothing but respect for the athletes.

Spectators like Romina Sabate, say they love the uniqueness of the competition, and are engaged in the competition watching fellow Spaniards compete.

"It's absolutely phenomenal, and such a pleasure and honor to watch them. Their talent is not something you should measure yourself against obviously because they are in a much different league, but it is very inspiring," says Sabate who traveled all the way from Barcelona, Spain to watch.

The games run through Sunday, August 6th.



 

