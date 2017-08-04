Monarch numbers dwindling thanks to pesticides and urban sprawl

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Monarch Butterfly, one of the most Regal and beautiful parts of the summer, but their numbers have made a startling decline over in recent years

The Monarchs we see in Wisconsin are part of the "Great Lakes Population" and are the only ones that migrate to Mexico every year.

But millions less are making the trip. As of last year, the Great Lakes Population has dwindled to 145 million, down from nearly a billion less than 20 years ago.

"Major reasons for the decline in the Monarch population are primarily loss of habitat, urban sprawl, roadside mowing, and use of herbicide tolerant crops," says Jim Schwiebert, with the Beaver Creek Reserve, a butterfly reserve in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.

Experts like Swiebert say the biggest reason is the decline of milkweed across the state.

Caterpillars use the plant as a host before they become butterflies.

If you want to help, you can plant milkweed, and plant a butterfly-friendly garden with flowers.