Shaw ready to run for the Badgers

Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more.

"Definitely looking to extend my role in to just being out on the field more. That's the first thing."

The redshirt sophomore served as the Badgers No. 3 running back a year ago. He thrived in the role. Shaw accumulated 457 rushing yards on 88 carries with five touchdowns. With Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale off to the NFL, Shaw is Wisconsin's leading returner rusher. Still, the starting job won't just be handed to him.

"I'm just excited to actually be competing. That's what I've always known. I wouldn't want it easy. I just want to earn everything, earn all my reps and opportunities that I have."

The Badgers will again have a loaded backfield. Taiwan Deal returns. Pitt transfer Rachid Ibrahim was added to the mix, but it's another transfer from Pitt that is really pushing Shaw to be Wisconsin's lead back, Chris James. The junior sat out last season due to NCAA rules. However, James is now eligible and itching to get on the field.

"That's how I see practice," James says about the friendly competition. "It's just a chance to show what I can do and really the competition is just showing the coaches what we can do so that they can put us in the right positions. It's really about just buying in and doing whatever the coaches need us to do."

Regardless of who is actually named the starter, both backs are likely to see a fair share of touches this season. They're hoping to be the latest stable of Badgers' backs to run over opposing defenses.

"It's going to be fun just being able to get better as an offense as a whole," says Shaw with a smile.