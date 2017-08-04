Shaw ready to run for the Badgers

University of Wisconsin head hockey coach Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics.More >>
University of Wisconsin head hockey coach Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics.More >>
Brandon Woodruff allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of his major league debut and Orlando Arcia homered and scored both runs Friday night in the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
Brandon Woodruff allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of his major league debut and Orlando Arcia homered and scored both runs Friday night in the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.More >>
Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.More >>
The Badgers are taking preseason camp on the road. The football team will hold an open practice in Milwaukee on Aug. 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium at 4300 Fairmont Ave.More >>
The Badgers are taking preseason camp on the road. The football team will hold an open practice in Milwaukee on Aug. 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium at 4300 Fairmont Ave.More >>
Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.More >>
Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.More >>
Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
Jeremy Thornton knows what it's like to have success on the gridiron at Madison East High School. The former All-Conference quarterback led the Purgolders to the playoffs as a senior. More than a decade later, he's returned to his alma mater as the head coach.More >>
Jeremy Thornton knows what it's like to have success on the gridiron at Madison East High School. The former All-Conference quarterback led the Purgolders to the playoffs as a senior. More than a decade later, he's returned to his alma mater as the head coach.More >>
Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.More >>
Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.More >>
The Badgers are taking preseason camp on the road. The football team will hold an open practice in Milwaukee on Aug. 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium at 4300 Fairmont Ave.More >>
The Badgers are taking preseason camp on the road. The football team will hold an open practice in Milwaukee on Aug. 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium at 4300 Fairmont Ave.More >>
Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.More >>
Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>