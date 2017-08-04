Trump nominee didn't clear Wisconsin commission

Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28 in Madison.More >>
Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28 in Madison.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
A total solar eclipse later this month is a once-in-a-century event; the last time this many Americans could see one was back in 1918.More >>
A total solar eclipse later this month is a once-in-a-century event; the last time this many Americans could see one was back in 1918.More >>
All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 73 at Feenstra Road south of Marshall reopened about 8:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 73 at Feenstra Road south of Marshall reopened about 8:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
Top Walker administration officials pitched their incentive package aimed at luring Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to Wisconsin at a public hearing Thursday, but they faced some tough questions from Democratic lawmakers.More >>
Top Walker administration officials pitched their incentive package aimed at luring Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to Wisconsin at a public hearing Thursday, but they faced some tough questions from Democratic lawmakers.More >>
A stray badger has caused a stir on the University of Colorado campus. Officials are warning students that “Badgers can be extremely dangerous,”More >>
A stray badger has caused a stir on the University of Colorado campus. Officials are warning students that “Badgers can be extremely dangerous,”More >>
Friday marked the second day of the CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. It's not an exaggeration to say people come from all over the world to compete as well as watch the event here in Madison.More >>
Friday marked the second day of the CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. It's not an exaggeration to say people come from all over the world to compete as well as watch the event here in Madison.More >>
All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 73 at Feenstra Road south of Marshall reopened about 8:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 73 at Feenstra Road south of Marshall reopened about 8:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
One of the suspects in the Slender Man stabbing case takes a unique defense.More >>
One of the suspects in the Slender Man stabbing case takes a unique defense.More >>
A total solar eclipse later this month is a once-in-a-century event; the last time this many Americans could see one was back in 1918.More >>
A total solar eclipse later this month is a once-in-a-century event; the last time this many Americans could see one was back in 1918.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he submitted three locations - including the closed Oscar Mayer property - as potential second Foxconn location in Wisconsin.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he submitted three locations - including the closed Oscar Mayer property - as potential second Foxconn location in Wisconsin.More >>
A bill that would allow firearms training in Wisconsin public schools brought out some strong emotions at the Wisconsin State Capitol Thursday.More >>
A bill that would allow firearms training in Wisconsin public schools brought out some strong emotions at the Wisconsin State Capitol Thursday.More >>