Green Bay middle school's football season saved

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The football season is saved.

The Green Bay middle school named for the Packers' most famous coach will be getting its coach.

Earlier this week, 27 News reported Lombardi Middle School canceled football because no coaches applied to fill its vacancies.

After the news got out, the district's athletic director says 15 people expressed interest in coaching.

He tells WBAY they're looking to hire four of the applicants and kick off the season.

"It's seven weeks long, we have five games, two weeks of preseason and then one game a week for five weeks. We live in Green Bay, football is huge," says athletic director Tim Flood.

The district will be doing interviews next week.