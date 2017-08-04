Green Bay middle school's football season saved - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Green Bay middle school's football season saved

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The football season is saved.

The Green Bay middle school named for the Packers' most famous coach will be getting its coach.

Earlier this week, 27 News reported Lombardi Middle School canceled football because no coaches applied to fill its vacancies.

After the news got out, the district's athletic director says 15 people expressed interest in coaching.

He tells WBAY they're looking to hire four of the applicants and kick off the season.

"It's seven weeks long, we have five games, two weeks of preseason and then one game a week for five weeks. We live in Green Bay, football is huge," says athletic director Tim Flood.

The district will be doing interviews next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.