World's biggest bounce house set up in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- If you're feeling like a good Jump Around, you can hop over to the world's biggest bounce house on Milwaukee's lakefront.

The massive inflatable castle is set up on Lincoln Memorial Drive for three days.

This is the dream of two guys from Scotland.

They spent two years researching, had it built in Cleveland, OH and then were ready to take their show on the road.

15 dates across America and Milwaukee is stop number 2.

