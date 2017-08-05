Secret to parking at Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- If you're heading to the Wisconsin State Fair, there's a little known secret to parking.

You can avoid the big crowds.

Lawns on the west side of the fair toward 84th street are always loaded with cars, some people even reserve spaces starting in May.

But, if you head east, you'll have a much easier time finding a spot, like on 76th street.

People on the east side say the traffic pattern around the fair also makes that side easier to park.