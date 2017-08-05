Secret to parking at Wisconsin State Fair - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Secret to parking at Wisconsin State Fair

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- If you're heading to the Wisconsin State Fair, there's a little known secret to parking.

You can avoid the big crowds.

Lawns on the west side of the fair toward 84th street are always loaded with cars, some people even reserve spaces starting in May.

But, if you head east, you'll have a much easier time finding a spot, like on 76th street.

People on the east side say the traffic pattern around the fair also makes that side easier to park.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.